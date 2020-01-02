|
WARD Dorothy Elaine Passed away 31.12.2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Millers Forest Formerly of Dyers Crossing & Kinchela. Beloved wife of FRED (dec), Loving mother of CHRISTINE, OWEN, DEBRA, RICHARD, GRAEME, CRAIG & MEGAN. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother & great great grandmother to their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law & aunt of the WICKHAM and WARD Families. Relatives and Friends of DOROTHY are warmly Invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace this MONDAY 6.1.2020 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 2, 2020