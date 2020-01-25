|
|
MILLS (Wally) Walter Victor Late of Boolaroo
Formerly Brighton- Le-Sands and Oyster Bay
Passed peacefully
20th January 2020
Aged 99 years
Much loved father and father-in-law of Victor and Leonie, Diane and John, David and Jean, Annette, Suzanne and Geoff, Roseanne and Garry, Michael and Nancy. A loving Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Wally are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Tuesday 28th January 2020, service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020