Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Walter Victor MILLS

Walter Victor MILLS Notice
MILLS (Wally) Walter Victor Late of Boolaroo

Formerly Brighton- Le-Sands and Oyster Bay

Passed peacefully

20th January 2020

Aged 99 years



Much loved father and father-in-law of Victor and Leonie, Diane and John, David and Jean, Annette, Suzanne and Geoff, Roseanne and Garry, Michael and Nancy. A loving Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Wally are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Tuesday 28th January 2020, service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -