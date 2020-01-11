Home
Walter Rex GARDINER

Walter Rex GARDINER Notice
GARDINER Walter Rex 'REX'

Late of Marks Point

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

2nd January 2020

Aged 66 Years



Loving husband of Teena. Beloved son of Iris and The Late Keith Gardiner. Everloving father and father-in-law to Kate and Tim, Emma, Adam and Sarah. Stepfather and father-in-law of Matthew and Prue Kennedy, Jonathan and Amanda, Julee-Anne and Neil, and Jacob. Adored 'Poppy Rex' of Jenna, Khy, Ella, Ava, Cayleb, Hayden, Odin, Abel, Silas, Lilee, and Liam. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Leonie and Rod, Grant and Jo, and their extended families.



Family and friends of Rex are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at Wallsend Seventh Day Adventist Church, Macquarie College, 182 Lake Road, Wallsend this Monday 13th January 2020 service commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service in support of the Bush Fire Victims Appeal.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
