|
|
WEBBER Walter John 'John-Boy'
Late of
Bishops Bridge
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
8th April, 2020
Aged 66 Years
Dearly loved son of The Late Walter & Betty Webber. Much loved brother of Annette, Marianne, & Paul. Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Loving friend of Kath, step-dad & pop of her family. Stepfather & pop to Bec and family. A good mate to many.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, John's service has taken place privately.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to Celebrate John's Life with his family and many friends.
'Gone Fishin'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020