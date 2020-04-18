Home
Walter John WEBBER


1953 - 2020
Walter John WEBBER Notice
WEBBER Walter John 'John-Boy'

Late of

Bishops Bridge

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

8th April, 2020

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved son of The Late Walter & Betty Webber. Much loved brother of Annette, Marianne, & Paul. Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Loving friend of Kath, step-dad & pop of her family. Stepfather & pop to Bec and family. A good mate to many.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, John's service has taken place privately.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to Celebrate John's Life with his family and many friends.



'Gone Fishin'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
