|
|
BROADBENT WALTER DAVID Late of Charlestown
Aged 97 Years
Much loved husband of Beryl (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Susan, Jane and Troy. Adored Grandpa of Ashley, Samuel and Elliot. Cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of WAL are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Charlestown Uniting Church, 24 Milson St, Charlestown on MONDAY 30th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donation to HMRI for Cardiac Research can be made at this service. The family wish to thank the staff at Lake Macquarie Private & Warners Bay Private Hospitals for their support and care.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019