Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Charlestown Uniting Church
24 Milson St
Charlestown
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER BROADBENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER DAVID BROADBENT

Add a Memory
WALTER DAVID BROADBENT Notice
BROADBENT WALTER DAVID Late of Charlestown

Aged 97 Years



Much loved husband of Beryl (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Susan, Jane and Troy. Adored Grandpa of Ashley, Samuel and Elliot. Cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends of WAL are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Charlestown Uniting Church, 24 Milson St, Charlestown on MONDAY 30th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donation to HMRI for Cardiac Research can be made at this service. The family wish to thank the staff at Lake Macquarie Private & Warners Bay Private Hospitals for their support and care.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -