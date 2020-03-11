|
|
PREECE Vivien 8 March 2020
Aged 89 years
Of Stockton
Loving wife of Ivan (Dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Iain, Suzanne and Elio, Rebecca and Ted. Loved and adored Grandma to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend VIVIEN's Funeral Service to be held in the Wescott Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton on THURSDAY 12 March 2020 at 10.30am followed by her interment at Stockton Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020