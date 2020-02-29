Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church
Broadmeadow Rd
Broadmeadow
VITTORIO D'ANGELO

D'ANGELO VITTORIO 'VIC'
D'ANGELO VITTORIO 'VIC'

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his

loving family 27th February 2020

Late of Charlestown

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of LILLA. Much loved father and father in law of JOANNE and LORENZO, JOHN and TINA, LAURIE-LEE and DOMINIC, DANIELLE and MATHEW, CHRISTINA and VINCE. Loving Nonno of NICHOLAS, ASHLEY, BIANCA, ZACHARIAH, SIENNA, ZANDER, MASSIMO, SOFIA, ELLA, ORIANA, ALESSANDRO, and ISABELLA. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle of the D'ANGELO, SCIARA, and DI MUNNO families.



The relatives and friends of VIC are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, Broadmeadow Rd., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 6th March 2020 at 10am followed by cremation at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
