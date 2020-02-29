|
|
JOHNSON (nee Pike) Viney 27th February 2020.
Of Dora Creek. Dearly loved wife of Bill, loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette & John, Bill & Sue, Donna and Adored Nana of Penny, Bridget, Caryl, Henry and Alice. Treasured great grandmother of Harriet and William.
In Her 90th Year.
The relatives and friends of Viney are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 10.00am Wednesday 4/3/2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020