|
|
O'BRIEN Vincent Joseph 'DINNY' - MBE
Late of Edgeworth
Passed away
24th January 2020
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved husband of Noni (dec'd). A much loved father of Craig and Jane, and father-in-law of Ann. A cherished Poppa to Liam, Samuel, Alex, Elliott and Riley.
The family and friends of Dinny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Tuesday 4th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy can be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020