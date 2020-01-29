Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend
Vincent Joseph O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN Vincent Joseph 'DINNY' - MBE

Late of Edgeworth

Passed away

24th January 2020

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved husband of Noni (dec'd). A much loved father of Craig and Jane, and father-in-law of Ann. A cherished Poppa to Liam, Samuel, Alex, Elliott and Riley.



The family and friends of Dinny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Tuesday 4th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy can be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
