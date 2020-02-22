Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Toronto Cemetery
354 Awaba Road
West Toronto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica LLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Rae LLOYD

Add a Memory
Veronica Rae LLOYD Notice
LLOYD Veronica Rae Passed away

peacefully

15th February 2020

Late of Waratah

Formerly of

East Gosford



Aged 101 years



Widow of the late Wylie Joseph (Bill) Lloyd. Loving mother and mother in law of John and Sue (dec'd), Kerry, Deborah and Michael, and Jenny. Adored Nan of Nicholas and Charlene, Odette and Nick, Simon and Rhian, Patrick and Dannika, Hannah and Claudia. Great Nana of Zoe, Jude, Opal, Ned and Audrey.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Veronica Rae's life this Monday 24th February 2020 at Toronto Cemetery, 354 Awaba Road, West Toronto, commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -