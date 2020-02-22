|
LLOYD Veronica Rae Passed away
peacefully
15th February 2020
Late of Waratah
Formerly of
East Gosford
Aged 101 years
Widow of the late Wylie Joseph (Bill) Lloyd. Loving mother and mother in law of John and Sue (dec'd), Kerry, Deborah and Michael, and Jenny. Adored Nan of Nicholas and Charlene, Odette and Nick, Simon and Rhian, Patrick and Dannika, Hannah and Claudia. Great Nana of Zoe, Jude, Opal, Ned and Audrey.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Veronica Rae's life this Monday 24th February 2020 at Toronto Cemetery, 354 Awaba Road, West Toronto, commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020