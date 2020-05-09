|
|
LOUREY Veronica Passed away 06-05-2020 Aged 85 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Wauchope Beloved wife of Greg (dec'd). Loving mother to Susan, Jennifer, Karin, Michelle, Gregory, Veronica and Matthew. An adored mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Caring friend to many. Given the current restrictions, Veronica will be privately farewelled C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020