Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica LOUREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica LOUREY

Add a Memory
Veronica LOUREY Notice
LOUREY Veronica Passed away 06-05-2020 Aged 85 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Wauchope Beloved wife of Greg (dec'd). Loving mother to Susan, Jennifer, Karin, Michelle, Gregory, Veronica and Matthew. An adored mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Caring friend to many. Given the current restrictions, Veronica will be privately farewelled C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -