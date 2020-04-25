|
RATLEY Vera May Late of Shoal Bay
Formerly Wallsend
Passed peacefully
17th April 2020
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved husband of Keith (dec'd). A cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and Geoff, Judy and Brian, Barb and Garry, Libby and John. An adored grandmother to Kimberley, Grant, Ainslie, Brett, Megan, Wayne, Dylan, Chris, Ricci and Tim, and loved great grandmother to their families.
Please be advised that Vera's service has been held privately due to current restrictions, and to ensure the health and safety of family and friends.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020