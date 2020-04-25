Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Vera May RATLEY


1925 - 2020
Vera May RATLEY Notice
RATLEY Vera May Late of Shoal Bay

Formerly Wallsend

Passed peacefully

17th April 2020

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved husband of Keith (dec'd). A cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and Geoff, Judy and Brian, Barb and Garry, Libby and John. An adored grandmother to Kimberley, Grant, Ainslie, Brett, Megan, Wayne, Dylan, Chris, Ricci and Tim, and loved great grandmother to their families.



Please be advised that Vera's service has been held privately due to current restrictions, and to ensure the health and safety of family and friends.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
