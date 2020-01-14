Home
Valerie THOMPSON

Valerie THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON Valerie "Val" Passed away 10.01.2020 Aged 85 Years Late Bellbird Beloved wife of GEORGE (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JEFFREY and IRENE THOMPSON, COLIN THOMPSON, SUSAN and CHRIS HAFEY, LEANNE and GREG WEBSTER. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A loved and respected member of the ROBINSON and THOMPSON families. Family and Friends of VAL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Uniting Church, crn. Cumberland and Cooper Sts., Cessnock this THURSDAY 16.01.2020 at 10:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
