Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
12 Harris Street
Wallsend
Valerie LANDRIGAN

Valerie LANDRIGAN Notice
LANDRIGAN Valerie Late of New Lambton

Passed away

3rd January 2020

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother of Mark (dec'd) and Lisa, Christine and Peter, David and Sandra. Loved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The family and friends of Val are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Thursday 9th January 2020. Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
