LANDRIGAN Valerie Late of New Lambton
Passed away
3rd January 2020
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother of Mark (dec'd) and Lisa, Christine and Peter, David and Sandra. Loved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The family and friends of Val are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Thursday 9th January 2020. Service commencing at 2.30pm.
