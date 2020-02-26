Home
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Valerie Clare HOUGHTON

Valerie Clare HOUGHTON Notice
HOUGHTON (Nee: Roach) Valerie Clare 'Val'

Late of Groves House Aged Care, Cardiff

Formerly of Whitebridge

Passed peacefully surrounded

by Her loving family

22nd February, 2020

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Gordon 'Hank' Houghton. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Debra & Mike, Janette & Greg. Loved and adored Nan of Natalie & Andrew, Scott & Alisha, Peter, Emma & Ben. Proud Great Grandma of Danielle, Miley, Sienna, and Holly. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Her family.



The family and friends of Val are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend Tomorrow Thursday 27th February, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
