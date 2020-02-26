|
|
HOUGHTON (Nee: Roach) Valerie Clare 'Val'
Late of Groves House Aged Care, Cardiff
Formerly of Whitebridge
Passed peacefully surrounded
by Her loving family
22nd February, 2020
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Gordon 'Hank' Houghton. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Debra & Mike, Janette & Greg. Loved and adored Nan of Natalie & Andrew, Scott & Alisha, Peter, Emma & Ben. Proud Great Grandma of Danielle, Miley, Sienna, and Holly. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Her family.
The family and friends of Val are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend Tomorrow Thursday 27th February, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020