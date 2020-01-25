|
Val Allen 22.11.42 - 26.01.05 It seems like yesterday, but is really 15 years, on another Australia Day, that you quietly left us. You fought, without complaint, for 28 years against the effect of your illness and the many operations and treatments required to keep you with us. For this, you will always be our hero. Your courage will never be forgotten and your memories will remain a special part of our lives. Always in our hearts Always a lady. Missed and loved, Ron, Steve, Le-anne and our families.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020