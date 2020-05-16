Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ursula Margaret MAHER

Ursula Margaret MAHER Notice
MAHER (Nee: McDonnell) Ursula Margaret 'Nan'

Late of Belmont

Passed away peacefully surrounded

by her family

13th May 2020

Aged 101 Years



Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec'd). Loved mother of Coral Petersen (dec'd). Grandmother of BRETT & MAUREEN PETERSEN, MICHELLE & SCOTT BROUWER, GRANT & MARK PETERSEN. Great grandmother of EBONY & BRAYDEN PETERSEN, LUKE, RYAN & SERENA BROUWER.



To ensure the heath and safety of friends and family at this time, Ursula's service will be invitation only. In the future the family will hold a Memorial Day to celebrate Nan's life.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
