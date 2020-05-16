|
|
MAHER (Nee: McDonnell) Ursula Margaret 'Nan'
Late of Belmont
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her family
13th May 2020
Aged 101 Years
Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec'd). Loved mother of Coral Petersen (dec'd). Grandmother of BRETT & MAUREEN PETERSEN, MICHELLE & SCOTT BROUWER, GRANT & MARK PETERSEN. Great grandmother of EBONY & BRAYDEN PETERSEN, LUKE, RYAN & SERENA BROUWER.
To ensure the heath and safety of friends and family at this time, Ursula's service will be invitation only. In the future the family will hold a Memorial Day to celebrate Nan's life.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020