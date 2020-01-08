|
CLARK Trent Passed away peacefully 4-1-2020 Aged 47 years Late of West Cessnock Formerly of Morpeth and Thornton Beloved son of Kristine and Murray Burr and Neville Clark. Treasured brother to John (dec'd), Alexander, Scott and Adam. An adored grandson, nephew, great nephew, cousin and a friend to all who knew him. Family and friends of Trent are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his amazing life in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this Saturday, 11-1-2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'Hunter Hands of Hope' may be left at the chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020