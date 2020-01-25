Home
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas William CARLON

Thomas William CARLON Notice
CARLON Thomas William 'Tom'

Late of Woolgoolga

Formerly of Newcastle

Passed away peacefully

16th January, 2020

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Betty Carlon. Much loved father & father-in-law of Wendy, Tony & Vicky (both dec'd). Devoted Grandad of Shane, Amanda, Kristy, Coral, Daniel, & his great grandchildren. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Fred Carlon (dec'd), Bob & Gwen Carlon, uncle & great uncle of their families. Tom will be sadly missed by his Family, his wonderful neighbours at 'The Pines' & many good friends in Woolgoolga & Newcastle.



Special Thanks to the marvelous staff at Woolgoolga & District Retirement Village for their dedicated care of Tom in his final years.



The relatives & friends of Tom are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Wednesday 29th January, 2020 service commencing at 11.00am. Tom will be laid to rest beside his dearly loved wife Betty and much loved son Tony.



'Reunited in Heaven'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
