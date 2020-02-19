Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
New Heights Christian Church
30 Northville Drive
Barnsley
THOMAS POW

THOMAS POW Notice
POW THOMAS Passed peacefully

14th February 2020

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of Beverley Pow. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cherie and David Snellgrove, Lyndell and David Clark. Loving and proud Pop.



Family and friends of Tom invite you to a celebration of his life to be held at New Heights Christian Church, 30 Northville Drive, Barnsley on 21st February 2020, service commencing at 10am.



Please bring a letter containing your memories of Tom to place on our memory wall.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
