LATHEY Thomas "Tom" 18.4.1925 - 31.1.2020
Late of Carey Bay
formerly of Blackalls Park.
Dearly loved husband of Marie, loving father of Susan and Gary, father-in-law of Julie and Daryl. Adored grandfather of Melissa, Jeffrey and Nina and seven great grandchildren. Beloved brother of his only surviving sister Joan.
Loved but never
forgotten.
Aged 94 Years.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Tom's funeral service this Thursday 6th February 2020 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 4, 2020