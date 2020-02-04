Home
White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Thomas "Tom" LATHEY


1925 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" LATHEY Notice
LATHEY Thomas "Tom" 18.4.1925 - 31.1.2020

Late of Carey Bay

formerly of Blackalls Park.

Dearly loved husband of Marie, loving father of Susan and Gary, father-in-law of Julie and Daryl. Adored grandfather of Melissa, Jeffrey and Nina and seven great grandchildren. Beloved brother of his only surviving sister Joan.



Loved but never

forgotten.



Aged 94 Years.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Tom's funeral service this Thursday 6th February 2020 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
