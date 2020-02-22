Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas COYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas COYLE

Add a Memory
Thomas COYLE Notice
COYLE Thomas Late of Caves Beach

Formerly of Buchanan and Central Coast

Passed peacefully

20th February, 2020

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Joyce Coyle. Much loved father of Penelope Patricia Anne, Kathleen, and David. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Skye, Angus, Ethan, and Sara. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Thomas are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to Celebrate His Life, which will be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Thursday 27th February, 2020 service commencing at 3pm.



'Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -