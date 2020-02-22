|
|
COYLE Thomas Late of Caves Beach
Formerly of Buchanan and Central Coast
Passed peacefully
20th February, 2020
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Joyce Coyle. Much loved father of Penelope Patricia Anne, Kathleen, and David. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Skye, Angus, Ethan, and Sara. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Thomas are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to Celebrate His Life, which will be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Thursday 27th February, 2020 service commencing at 3pm.
'Forever In Our Hearts
