More Obituaries for Thomas SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Charles SMITH

Thomas Charles SMITH Notice
SMITH Thomas Charles 'Tom'

Late of Cardiff South

Passed peacefully

28th March 2020

Aged 69 Years



Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Jamie, Rechelle and Brett, Crystal and Scott. Loving Pop of Joel and Linzi, Breanna and Zac, Jamie-lee and Cameron, Maddison, Jeremy, Clayton, Ava, Nicholas, Jackson. Old Pop of Indy and Mila. Loving son and big brother to the smith family, son-in-law, brother-in-law to the Pepperall family and friend of many and smart-ass to most.



Tom's service was held privately, to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
