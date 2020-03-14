Home
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Grand Ballroom Kirribilli Club
11 Harbourview Cres
Lavender Bay
Theo Bertram BURGESS

Theo Bertram BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Theo Bertram Died peacefully Thursday, the 5th of March, 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved friend, coach and mentor to many. Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral service Monday, 23rd March, 2020 commencing at 11am Grand Ballroom Kirribilli Club, 11 Harbourview Cres, Lavender Bay. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Men of League Foundation, would be appreciated. www.picaluna.com/rsvp
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
