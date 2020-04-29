|
|
WHITCHER Thelma Joy 24 April 2020
Aged 92 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved wife of Joe (Dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Bernie, Brian, Janelle and Rick, Christine and Ken. Loving grandmother of Stephanie and Janine, Josephine and Warwick, Melanie and Dean and proud great grandmother of their children.
Relatives and friends are respectfully advised, that due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on THURSDAY 30 April 2020 at Stockton Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Wescott Presbyterian Aged Care staff for their kind support of Thelma over the past three years.
'Gone fishing with Joe'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020