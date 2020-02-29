|
ALLEN Thelma Late of Bupa Aged Care Facility Cardiff
Formerly of Merewether
Passed away
26th February 2020
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of Raymond (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Terry (dec'd), Raylene and Keith. Adored Mumma of Phill and Kim, Matt and Becky, Sarah, Kellee and Great Mumma of Ryan, Ava, Blake and Meg. Treasured Great Aunt of Rita.
The family and friends of Thelma are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020