C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Cumberland St
Cessnock
View Map
FERNANCE Terrence Matthew "Terry" Passed away 16.02.2020 Aged 91 Years Late of Calvary Aged Care Formerly of West Cessnock A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Family and Friends of TERRY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 24.2.2020 at 10:00am; thence for interment in the Catholic Cemetery, Nulkaba. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
