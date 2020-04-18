Home
Services
Dailey Funerals
122 Elder Street
Lambton, New South Wales 2299
4956 4221
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance PECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Arthur PECK

Add a Memory
Terrance Arthur PECK Notice
PECK Terrence Arthur Loved son of Edward and Ivy and brother to Carmel, June, Edward (dec), and Tony, died gently at an Aged Care Centre, Warabrook on 14th April 2020. Terry's immediate and extended family including many nieces and nephews will miss him not being in their lives. He will be remembered particularly for his patient acceptance of a long illness. The family has farewelled Terry privately with prayerful Ritual followed by cremation. At peace now Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated Ph: 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -