PECK Terrence Arthur Loved son of Edward and Ivy and brother to Carmel, June, Edward (dec), and Tony, died gently at an Aged Care Centre, Warabrook on 14th April 2020. Terry's immediate and extended family including many nieces and nephews will miss him not being in their lives. He will be remembered particularly for his patient acceptance of a long illness. The family has farewelled Terry privately with prayerful Ritual followed by cremation. At peace now Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated Ph: 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020