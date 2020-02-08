Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
Tania Lee MCCUDDEN FENWICK

Tania Lee MCCUDDEN FENWICK Notice
MCCUDDEN FENWICK (nee Stewart) Tania Lee Late of Abermain

Passed Peacefully

6th February 2020

Aged 57 years



Adored wife of Allan. Much loved mother of Haley, Jason, Joshua, and Todd. Cherished daughter of Barry and Melva (dec'd). Dearly loved sister of Donna, Debra and Toni. Treasured stepmother, sister-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother 'Nanny Tanny'. Cousin, aunty, niece and friend to many.



The family and friends of Tania are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 14th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
