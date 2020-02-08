|
|
MCCUDDEN FENWICK (nee Stewart) Tania Lee Late of Abermain
Passed Peacefully
6th February 2020
Aged 57 years
Adored wife of Allan. Much loved mother of Haley, Jason, Joshua, and Todd. Cherished daughter of Barry and Melva (dec'd). Dearly loved sister of Donna, Debra and Toni. Treasured stepmother, sister-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother 'Nanny Tanny'. Cousin, aunty, niece and friend to many.
The family and friends of Tania are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 14th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020