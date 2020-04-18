|
|
MURRAY (Nee: Corling) Sylvia Grace Late of Baptistcare, Warabrook
Formerly of Cooks Hill
12th April 1924- 12th April 2020
Aged 96
Dearly loved wife of The Late Donald Murray. Loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Robert (dec) and Karen, John and Margaret, Donald, Douglas, Sylvia, David (dec) and Mel, Leanne, Scott and Fiona. Grandmother to Robbie, Cameron, Russell, Alison, Leah, Holly, Jesse, Sam, Connor, Lillie, Matisse and Sonny. Great grandmother to Ella, Travis, Madison, Isaac, Lucas, Haili, April, Indi, Ashley, Jackson and Lylah. Sister to Doug (dec), Daphne (dec), Mavis (dec) and Athol. Loved and missed forever.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, a private family farewell was held on Thursday 16th April, 2020.
The family will notify all our extended family and friends of the celebration of Sylvia's life to be held at a later date.
'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday!'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020