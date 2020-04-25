|
SUCH (Young) Susan "Sue" Passed away suddenly on 14th April 2020 Aged 70 years Dearly loved partner to Dennis, much loved daughter of Madge and David (dec). Loved stepdaughter of Carole and niece of Judy, loving mother and mother-in-law to Derek and Nanou, Darren and Jen, Adrian and Nicoline. Wonderful Nanna SuSu to Elise, Ashli, Finnegan and Elin, adored sister of Angela (dec.), Jenny and Gill and sister-in-law to Phil. Amazing aunty to Evan, Maddy, Ali and Jenna. Sue's funeral will be live streamed on Thursday, 30th April at 3.30pm AEST using the following link https://vimeo.com/411241499 A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a future date. She will be greatly missed by us all.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020