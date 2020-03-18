Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Susan Maree ARCHER Notice
ARCHER Susan Maree Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully

11th March, 2020

Aged 60 Years



Dearly loved wife of Wayne. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ben (dec'd), Casey and James, Ryan and Jules. Adored Nanny of Sophia, and Will. Cherished sister and sister -in-law.



Family and friends of Sue are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Friday 20th March, 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations to 'HMRI Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
