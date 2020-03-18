|
ARCHER Susan Maree Late of Cameron Park
Passed peacefully
11th March, 2020
Aged 60 Years
Dearly loved wife of Wayne. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ben (dec'd), Casey and James, Ryan and Jules. Adored Nanny of Sophia, and Will. Cherished sister and sister -in-law.
Family and friends of Sue are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Friday 20th March, 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to 'HMRI Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020