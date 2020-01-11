Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
841 Hunter St
Newcastle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STOJAN PAPIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STOJAN PAPIC

Add a Memory
STOJAN PAPIC Notice
PAPIC STOJAN Late of Merewether

Aged 82 Years



Beloved husband of Stana. Dearly loved father and father in law of Vesna and Tony, Blazenka, and Ana. Adored grandad of David(dec'd), Adam, Andrew, Tayla, Ford, Tyson and great grandad of Alfie, Lou, Julian and Lucas. Loving brother in law of Jela Papic and uncle of Zelka Batkovic, Bill Papic and their families.



Relatives and friends of STOJAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Newcastle on FRIDAY 17th January 2020 commencing at 9.30am. A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STOJAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -