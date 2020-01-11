|
PAPIC STOJAN Late of Merewether
Aged 82 Years
Beloved husband of Stana. Dearly loved father and father in law of Vesna and Tony, Blazenka, and Ana. Adored grandad of David(dec'd), Adam, Andrew, Tayla, Ford, Tyson and great grandad of Alfie, Lou, Julian and Lucas. Loving brother in law of Jela Papic and uncle of Zelka Batkovic, Bill Papic and their families.
Relatives and friends of STOJAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Newcastle on FRIDAY 17th January 2020 commencing at 9.30am. A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020