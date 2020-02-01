|
|
PRICE STEVEN WILLIAM 'Pricey'
25 September 1980 - 25 January 2020
Passed away peacefully at home in Canberra.
Loving and caring husband of Kylie.
Adored father of Anezka.
Loving stepfather of Logan.
Cherished son of Barry (dec) and Catherine.
Treasured stepson of David.
Much loved brother of Chris and brother-in-law to Kenneth.
Loved dearly by his family and many friends.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal
The funeral service for Steven will be held in the Gungahlin Cemetery Memorial Chapel, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
TUESDAY, 4 February 2020, commencing at 2PM.
Private burial to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020