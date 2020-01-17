Home
Steven O'BRIEN

Steven O'BRIEN In Memoriam
OBRIEN Steven 26th December 2019 Late of Mayfield Dearly loved partner to Dale Stewart, loving father to Jordan, Tray and Cooper. Adored son of John Thornton and family member to the Thornton and Stewart families. He will be sadly missed in their day to day lives. Aged 50 years Family and friends are welcome to attend his memorial service to be held on Friday 24th January 2020 commencing at 11am in the North Chapel of Beresfield Anderson Drive
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
