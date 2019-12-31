|
|
GRIFFITHS Steven James 'GRIFFO'
Aged 30 Years
of Martins Creek
Adored partner of AMBER. Much loved son of SHARON and JEFFERY. Cherished grandson of STUART and YVONNE. Loved stepfather of JAX and REID, and loving father of BABY GRIFFO. Much loved member of the GRIFFTHS, WELSH and DARK families, and best friend to all who knew him.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of GRIFFO's life at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on FRIDAY, 3rd January 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 31, 2019