|
|
HEUSZ Stephen John Late of Holmesville
Passed peacefully
2nd May 2020
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Lidwina. A much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Robynne, Caroline and Luke, Susann and Stephen. A cherished Poppy to Amanda, Tanya, Caitlin, Alex, Reece, and Aidan, and a loved Opa to his 7 great grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions, and to protect the health of family and friends, a service for Stephen will be held privately.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020