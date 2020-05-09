Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Stephen John HEUSZ


1938 - 2020
Stephen John HEUSZ Notice
HEUSZ Stephen John Late of Holmesville

Passed peacefully

2nd May 2020

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Lidwina. A much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Robynne, Caroline and Luke, Susann and Stephen. A cherished Poppy to Amanda, Tanya, Caitlin, Alex, Reece, and Aidan, and a loved Opa to his 7 great grandchildren.



Due to current restrictions, and to protect the health of family and friends, a service for Stephen will be held privately.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
