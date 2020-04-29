Home
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN FRITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN JOHN FRITH

Add a Memory
STEPHEN JOHN FRITH Notice
FRITH STEPHEN JOHN 'STEVE'

Aged 58 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Dearly loved husband of JULIE. Much loved father and father in law of ANDREW and MEL, ALICIA and JOSH. Cherished Grandpa of TOBY and SOPHIE. Loving son of BOB and MARGARET. Loved brother of GARY and DEANNE. Much loved member of the FRITH, HOLMES, BONE and BRADLEY families, and great friend to many.

The family wish to advise that a private Service will be held at the Uniting Church, William St, Raymond Terrace.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -