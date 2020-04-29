|
|
FRITH STEPHEN JOHN 'STEVE'
Aged 58 Years
of Raymond Terrace
Dearly loved husband of JULIE. Much loved father and father in law of ANDREW and MEL, ALICIA and JOSH. Cherished Grandpa of TOBY and SOPHIE. Loving son of BOB and MARGARET. Loved brother of GARY and DEANNE. Much loved member of the FRITH, HOLMES, BONE and BRADLEY families, and great friend to many.
The family wish to advise that a private Service will be held at the Uniting Church, William St, Raymond Terrace.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020