GEE STEPHEN JAMES 8.6.1956 - 31.12.2019
Loving husband of ROBYN and father of TAHNEE. Beloved stepfather of KATIE and LUKE, JAMES and AMANDA. Adoring Poppa Salty to all his grandchildren.
Loved son of RON and NANCY (dec), brother, brother in law and uncle to GRAHAM (dec), ROBERT, PHIL, DAVID and families. Friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of STEVE's life at Karuah RSL Club on FRIDAY 10th January, 2020 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
At peace after a long battle.
