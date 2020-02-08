Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Belmont
599/601 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4947 7507
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Gordon HICKS

Add a Memory
Stephen Gordon HICKS Notice
HICKS Stephen Gordon Passed away

peacefully

5th February 2020

Late of Warners Bay

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved husband of Nalda (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Julie and Warren, and Kay. Adored pop of Tegan, Caitlan and Jakeb. Loved brother of Gwen (dec'd), Bill (dec'd) and Betty. Much loved uncle.



Forever in our Hearts



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of STEVE's life this FRIDAY 14th February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -