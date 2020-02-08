|
|
HICKS Stephen Gordon Passed away
peacefully
5th February 2020
Late of Warners Bay
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved husband of Nalda (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Julie and Warren, and Kay. Adored pop of Tegan, Caitlan and Jakeb. Loved brother of Gwen (dec'd), Bill (dec'd) and Betty. Much loved uncle.
Forever in our Hearts
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of STEVE's life this FRIDAY 14th February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020