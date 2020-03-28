|
FERNANCE Stella Mary Late of Ashtonfield. Formerly of Gloucester.
Passed away peacefully at home on 20th March 2020.
Aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of Philip. Loving mother and mother in-law of Wayne & Rosemary, Vionne & Danny. Proud and loving Mummum of Amelia & Matt, Lachlan & Megan. Dearly loved by Gina, Mark, Hamish & Issac. At the request of the family, Stella's graveside funeral service will be private to protect the health and safety of their friends and their extended family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020