|
|
SIENCZUK Stefania Late of
Cameron Park
Passed away
5th March, 2020
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Jan (John) Sienczuk. Loving mother of Frank, Ted, Richard, Elza her partner John. Much loved grandmother of Natasha, Mathew, Adam, Craig, and great grandmother of 8.
The relatives and friends of Stefania are respectfully advised that her funeral has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.
Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020