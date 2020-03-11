Home
Stefania SIENCZUK

SIENCZUK Stefania Late of

Cameron Park

Passed away

5th March, 2020

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Jan (John) Sienczuk. Loving mother of Frank, Ted, Richard, Elza her partner John. Much loved grandmother of Natasha, Mathew, Adam, Craig, and great grandmother of 8.



The relatives and friends of Stefania are respectfully advised that her funeral has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.



Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.



May She Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
