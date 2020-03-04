|
|
SEMENIUK Stefan Late of
Raymond Terrace
Passed peacefully
26th February, 2020
Aged 68 Years
Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jaime and Matt, Lee, Brenden and Jaimylee. Adored granpa of Jed, Zac (dec'd), Sam, Kayden, Aleah, Jaiden, Lilly, Kyeisha, and Lucas. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of John and Helen, Sue and John (dec'd).
Family and friends of Stefan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Friday 6th March, 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020