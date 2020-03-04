Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend
Stefan SEMENIUK

Stefan SEMENIUK Notice
SEMENIUK Stefan Late of

Raymond Terrace

Passed peacefully

26th February, 2020

Aged 68 Years



Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jaime and Matt, Lee, Brenden and Jaimylee. Adored granpa of Jed, Zac (dec'd), Sam, Kayden, Aleah, Jaiden, Lilly, Kyeisha, and Lucas. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of John and Helen, Sue and John (dec'd).



Family and friends of Stefan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Friday 6th March, 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
