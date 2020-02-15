|
|
KAY Stanley Robert 'Stan'
Late of Black Hill
Passed away
10th February, 2020
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved husband of Dal. Loving father and father-in-law of Julie and Shayne, and Michael. Loved grandfather of Sarah, Nelson, and partner Melanie. Brother of John (dec'd), Elaine, and Allan.
The family and friends of Stan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Tuesday 18th February, 2020. Service commencing at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Rothbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Donations to Newcastle Palliative Care can be left at the service in Stan's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020