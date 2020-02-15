Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
KAY Stanley Robert 'Stan'

Late of Black Hill

Passed away

10th February, 2020

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of Dal. Loving father and father-in-law of Julie and Shayne, and Michael. Loved grandfather of Sarah, Nelson, and partner Melanie. Brother of John (dec'd), Elaine, and Allan.



The family and friends of Stan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Tuesday 18th February, 2020. Service commencing at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Rothbury Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Donations to Newcastle Palliative Care can be left at the service in Stan's memory.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
