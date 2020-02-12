Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley TISDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley James TISDELL

Add a Memory
Stanley James TISDELL Notice
TISDELL Stanley James Late of

West Wallsend

Passed peacefully

7th February, 2020

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Phyllis, Gary (dec'd), Michelle and Ian. Adored pop of Paige, and Lillian.



Family and friends of Stan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 13th February, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



'Gone Fishing'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -