|
|
TISDELL Stanley James Late of
West Wallsend
Passed peacefully
7th February, 2020
Aged 81 Years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Phyllis, Gary (dec'd), Michelle and Ian. Adored pop of Paige, and Lillian.
Family and friends of Stan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 13th February, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.
'Gone Fishing'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020