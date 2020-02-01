Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Belmont
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
David Lloyd Funerals - Belmont
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
Stanley Alexander MACKAY

Stanley Alexander MACKAY Notice
MACKAY Stanley Alexander Passed away

peacefully

25th January 2020

Late of Belmont North

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Susan (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Fiona, Stuart and Rebecca. Adored grandad of Jarred. Loved brother of Nell (dec'd), Ken (dec'd) and Carol.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of STAN's life this TUESDAY 4th Febuary 2020 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
