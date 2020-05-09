|
|
BARTON (nee Krsenkovic) SONJA
Late of Adamstown Hts
Passed away
7th May 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adam and Susanne, Michael and Michelle. Loving Grandma of Zac, Lucas, and Ava. Loved sister-in-law and friend to many.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, SONJA'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, we invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family - pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020