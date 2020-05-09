Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for SONJA BARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SONJA BARTON

Add a Memory
SONJA BARTON Notice
BARTON (nee Krsenkovic) SONJA

Late of Adamstown Hts

Passed away

7th May 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adam and Susanne, Michael and Michelle. Loving Grandma of Zac, Lucas, and Ava. Loved sister-in-law and friend to many.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, SONJA'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, we invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family - pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SONJA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -