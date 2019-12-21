Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
SONIA ELIZABETH DAVISON

SONIA ELIZABETH DAVISON Notice
DAVISON SONIA ELIZABETH Passed away

20th December 2019

Late of

Bethal Aged Care

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec'd). Much loved mother of Prue and Robert. Loved grandmother of Meredith, Stephen, Nicholas and Chloe. Great grandmother of Micah.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of SONIA'S Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 27th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
