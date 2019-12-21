|
|
DAVISON SONIA ELIZABETH Passed away
20th December 2019
Late of
Bethal Aged Care
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec'd). Much loved mother of Prue and Robert. Loved grandmother of Meredith, Stephen, Nicholas and Chloe. Great grandmother of Micah.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of SONIA'S Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 27th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019