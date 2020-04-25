Home
SOFIA KIRIAKIDIS

SOFIA KIRIAKIDIS Notice
KIRIAKIDIS SOFIA Late of Highfields

Passed away peacefully 24.4.2020

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of Con (dec.), loving mother and mother-in-law of Leo & Anna, George & Nina, Jordan and Chris, adored grandmother (yiayia) of Matthew, Daniel, Con and Kristina, Sofie and Eleni, Phoebe, Eliza, Isaiah and Yemaya, Sophie and Chloe, and great grandmother of Albi, Calefa and Essa.



SOFIA'S family wish to advise that a Private Funeral will be held this week. A Memorial Service will be held for SOFIA at a later date.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
