|
|
KIRIAKIDIS SOFIA Late of Highfields
Passed away peacefully 24.4.2020
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of Con (dec.), loving mother and mother-in-law of Leo & Anna, George & Nina, Jordan and Chris, adored grandmother (yiayia) of Matthew, Daniel, Con and Kristina, Sofie and Eleni, Phoebe, Eliza, Isaiah and Yemaya, Sophie and Chloe, and great grandmother of Albi, Calefa and Essa.
SOFIA'S family wish to advise that a Private Funeral will be held this week. A Memorial Service will be held for SOFIA at a later date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020