Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Highway
Belmont
Shirley STRAUMER

Shirley STRAUMER Notice
STRAUMER Shirley Late of Gateshead West

Passed away

13th February 2020



Dearly loved wife of Karl. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of of Michelle, Karl and Melodie. Adored Nana of Cameron, Bronte, Mitchell, Daniel and Luke. Loving sister of Max (dec'd), and Yvonne .



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway Belmont on Friday 21st February 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm



In lieu of flowers. family request donations may be made to the Cancer Council at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
