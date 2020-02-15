|
|
STRAUMER Shirley Late of Gateshead West
Passed away
13th February 2020
Dearly loved wife of Karl. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of of Michelle, Karl and Melodie. Adored Nana of Cameron, Bronte, Mitchell, Daniel and Luke. Loving sister of Max (dec'd), and Yvonne .
The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway Belmont on Friday 21st February 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm
In lieu of flowers. family request donations may be made to the Cancer Council at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020